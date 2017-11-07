Mississippi State remains #16 in College Football Playoff Top 25

Mississippi State is in the second College Football Playoff Top 25 poll of 2017. The 7-2 Bulldogs are #16 just like in the initial ranking.

Dan Mullen's crew are #18 in the AP and Amway Coaches polls. Their next opponent Alabama is #2

Five SEC teams are ranked in this week’s poll.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

10. Auburn

16. Mississippi State

24. LSU

The remaining CFP Top 25's will be revealed November 14th, November 21st, November 28th, and December 3rd.

