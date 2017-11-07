Church security team trainings focus on more than just target practice

As we watch new details come in from Sunday's church shooting in Texas, Mississippians are taking action ahead of the threat.

The state law that allows church security teams took effect last July. Precision Shooting Center in Forest completed its most recent church security team training just one day prior to the Sutherland, Texas shooting. It's yet another example that the threat, is real.

"You have an obligation as a Christian man to not only defend your home, your family, but to defend your church as well," described Caleb Crosby.

When Caleb Crosby went through the training Saturday, he knew it was more than a hypothetical to discuss securing his congregation since there have been previous church shootings.

"I've never been shot at," he noted. "I've never had to point my weapon at another human being with the intention of engaging in violence. Maybe I'm a big chicken. I don't know. I've never been shot at. But I'd like to think that if I were there and I were put in that position and I were forced to do something that I would be equipped to do so."

Co-sponsor of the "Church Protection Act" Representative Tom Miles also sat in on Saturday's class and learned of the news in Texas when he returned from church services.

"When we passed this legislation we were trying to be proactive," explained Miles. "One was enough with Charleston. Now, it seems like it's getting closer and closer to here at home."

This training goes beyond whether folks can hit a target.

"You are taking responsibility for the fact that you may be called upon to protect human life," explained Precision Shooting Center manager Roy Aultman. "Not everyone is mentally prepared to do that."

The law does require team members to have an enhanced concealed weapon permit. But past that, it's not very specific.

"They have to have received handling in the safe handling of firearms," noted Aultman. "That is a somewhat vague term at this time. We're hoping they'll tighten it up and put some actual standards involved that you'll have to meet."

Representative Miles plans to organize a time for other lawmakers to observe the training and get a better idea of how they can add more specific definitions to the law.

