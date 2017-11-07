Animal shelters step up after dog fighting ring bust

More than 50 dogs and puppies were found abused, starving, and desperately searching for love in Adams County, Monday night.

Dogs that have been pushed to fight one another and ones that a Chairwoman for the Community Animal Rescue and Adoptions in Jackson will tell you can be rehabilitated into good family pets.

"Dogs like this have never known love," said CARA Board Chairwoman Valerie Hicks. "They've never known what it is to be treated right and when they feel that, they will jump through hoops of fire to keep that."

Hicks says the road to recovery will be a long and costly, but one they are hopeful for and one they'll need your help to do.

"We know going in, there are going to be some medical bills and perhaps some training rehab too," Hicks said. "It's going to cost us all money."

In Mississippi, hosting, betting and watching dog fights are felony offenses with punishments of fines ranging from $500 to $5,000 and jail-time up to 5 years.

"You also have the Mississippi Animal Cruelty Act they passed in 2011," said Morgan & Morgan attorney Rocky Wilkins. "Which makes it a misdemeanor if you mistreat an animal, so you may have a mix of both."

Mississippi's Dog and Cat Protection Law of 2011 is a misdemeanor for first time offender with punishments of fines up to $2,500 and/or up to 6 months in prison.

Second and subsequent offenders of this law could face felony charges. That would carry fines up to $5,000 and/or 1 to 5 years in prison.

Convicted criminals are also required to go through mental evaluations, counseling, and community service.

In this law, multiple animals abused at the same time is consider one offense.

Here is how you can help:

Call the Adams County Sheriff's Office to help: 601-442-0906.

306 State St, Natchez, MS 39120

