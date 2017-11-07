CONSIDER THIS: Take a Stand

The fallout continues from another sex scandal in the entertainment world. Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is accused by nearly 60 women of sexual misconduct and even rape.

Big name stars like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd are just some of the actresses who have come forward and broken their silence about alleged abuse at the hands of powerful executives.

But sexual harassment isn't unique to Hollywood. Inappropriate behavior in the workplace is nothing new. But often, victims suffer in silence, afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation or being fired. Sexual harassment isn't just about sex, it's about power.

If someone's behavior is making you uncomfortable, you have options. Most companies have policies against sexual harassment and offer some sort of formal complaint process.

It might be scary to speak up, but as we’ve seen by the many people who have come forward, you’re not alone. And by speaking out, you might prevent it from happening to someone else. Take a stand and take back your power.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.