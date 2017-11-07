Journey of Hope luncheon helps raise money for Catholic Charities

Providing help, creating hope, that's the mission of Catholic Charities. Journey of Hope is an annual fundraiser for Catholic Charities. Money generated from the event goes to 23 programs sponsored by the group.

Those programs include domestic violence, rape crisis, adoption, children's mental health and immigration.

Former Mississippi State baseball standout, Father Burke Masters, was the keynote speaker Tuesday. He told the crowd of more than 750 how important it is to live a life of service and helping others.

"After my playing career I wanted to be a general manager of a major league team and God had this other call," said Father Masters. "And so five years ago I became the Chaplain for the Chicago Cubs, got to practice with the team in spring training last year and it was like God was saying this was your dream to be a ballplayer, but now you're living my dream as a priest."

Masters hit a grand slam to beat Florida State in 1990 to help Mississippi State reach the College World Series. He was introduced by Jim Ellis, the voice of MSU Baseball.

Our own Maggie Wade served as emcee for the 13th year.

