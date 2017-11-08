MSU baseball legend Burke Masters in town for charity event

Burke Masters hit a grad slam in 1990 that sent Mississippi State to the College World Series. Today, he's busy with charity work. The former Bulldog is in Jackson this week to help with Catholic Charities Journey of Hope, which is the organization's largest annual fundraiser.

READ MORE: Journey of Hope luncheon helps raise money for Catholic Charities

Flashing back to his famous collegiate hit, Masters explains how his plans to play pro brought him to where he is today.

"It's funny that I'm remembered for a grand slam because I'm not a home run hitter," Masters said. "That moment, I believe, was like God's way of saying 'Enjoy this moment because you're not going to reach your dream of being a professional baseball player.' After my playing career, I wanted to be a general manager of a major league team, and God had this other call."

Father Burke Masters became an ordained priest in 2002, he now serves as the Catholic Chaplain for the Chicago Cubs.

"Five years ago, I became Chaplin for the Chicago Cubs. I got to practice with the team in spring training last year," Masters said. "It was like God was saying, 'This was your dream to be a ball player, but now you're living my dream as a priest.'"

Copyright WLBT 2017. All rights reserved.