MUST WATCH: Cathedral freshman scores a game winning, full court - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MUST WATCH: Cathedral freshman scores a game winning, full court, buzzer beater

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
NATCHEZ, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Sam Mosby gets the ball in the final seconds of the Cathedral VS. Delta Charter game, and he makes an incredible shot. 

The point guard with a game winning, full court, buzzer beater. 

Final score, 24-23.

Copyright WLBT 2017. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly