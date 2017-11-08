New overnight: JPS parents lawsuit dropped

We've just learned that the lawsuit some JPS parents filed in reference to the takeover has been dropped. We'll have a live report when you join us.

Union County authorities are looking for a missing teenager. We'll share details at the top of the hour.

Rain and cooler! Get ready to get your windshield wipers going for the morning drive in and don't forget to grab a coat. Heather's forecast will be at 5.

See you in 10.

~Joy