Runoff for House District 54 seat

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
VICKSBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

There is a runoff for House District 54 seat. 

The runoff election will happen November 238th's to decide House District 54's new representative.

Unofficial results showed Joe Bonelli with 763 of the votes (30%), Randy Easterling with 837 of the votes (33%) and Kevin Ford with 923 %.

