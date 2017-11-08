Teen missing from Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl.

17-year-old Madison Willard was last seen on Thursday, November 2.

If you recognize this girl, or have seen her please contact the Union County Sheriff's Department at 662-534-1940.

