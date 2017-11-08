It's signing day for baseball and several other sports.

This story will continue to update throughout the day:

Ole Miss

Logan Savell (Madison Central Baseball - RHP)

(Madison Central Baseball - RHP) Knox Loposer (Madison Central Baseball - C)

Mississippi State

Hunter Blalock (Madison Central Baseball - OF)

(Madison Central Baseball - OF) Regi Grace (Madison Central Baseball - RHP/INF)

(Madison Central Baseball - RHP/INF) Brandon Smith ( Richland Baseball - RHP/INF)

Richland Baseball - RHP/INF) J.T. Ginn (Brandon Baseball)

JUCO

Betheny Sanders (Madison Central Track) - Hinds CC

(Madison Central Track) - Clint Emmons ( Brandon Baseball) - Co-Lin

Brandon Baseball) - Reid Blakely (Brandon Baseball) - East Mississippi

Out of State

Megan Humphreys (Madison Central Tennis) - North Alabama

