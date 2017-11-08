Signing day for baseball and several other sports - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Signing day for baseball and several other sports

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

It's signing day for baseball and several other sports.

This story will continue to update throughout the day:

Ole Miss

  • Logan Savell (Madison Central Baseball - RHP)
  • Knox Loposer (Madison Central Baseball - C)

Mississippi State

  • Hunter Blalock (Madison Central Baseball - OF)
  • Regi Grace (Madison Central Baseball - RHP/INF)
  • Brandon Smith (Richland Baseball - RHP/INF)
  • J.T. Ginn (Brandon Baseball)

JUCO

  • Betheny Sanders (Madison Central Track) - Hinds CC 
  • Clint Emmons (Brandon Baseball) - Co-Lin
  • Reid Blakely (Brandon Baseball) - East Mississippi

Out of State

  • Megan Humphreys (Madison Central Tennis) - North Alabama

