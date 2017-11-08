MBI issues Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Markayla Lundy of Hollandale.

Markayla is described as a black female, five feet, six inches tall weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Saturday, November 4 in the 1000 block of Ruby Washington Street in Leland in Washington County.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and blue Nike Jordan tennis shoes.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Markayla Lundy contact the Hollandale Police Department at 662-827-2212.

