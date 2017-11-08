Free flood inspections for vehicles

This year's devastating hurricanes in Texas and Florida left behind nearly one million waterlogged vehicles. How can you avoid buying one? Free inspections are available.

Newer cars will be written off by insurance companies and reported to searchable databases. They go to a salvage company. But there are some gaps in the system that let totaled vehicles slip through the cracks and sellers who don't tell the whole story according to one auto body shop appraiser. Why?

Money. So can the average car shopper spot a flood-damaged vehicle? There are some obvious signs but it's best to get an expert opinion.

We talked with Brett Beasley an automobile appraiser who said,

"Sure an average person can walk up to a car and smell mildew if there is mildew," said automobile appraiser Brett Beasley There are a lot of the people who buy these vehicles and resell them; are pretty good at cleaning them up."

Beasley said that could spell trouble, and tons of repair costs down the road.

Now there's a new way for consumers to be on the lookout for flood damage vehicles. The Mississippi Insurance Department and Attorney General have partnered with The Mississippi Collision Repair Association to provide free flood damage inspections. (MSCRA)

The Mississippi Collision Repair Association provides a list of member shops in your area that will offer those free flood inspections of vehicles before you buy them. Just call a local shop and inquire if they are participating in the inspection program.

Go to the MSCRA website for a list of member shops in your area. Consumers can contact a local shop and inquire if the shop is participating in the inspection program.

The National Motor Vehicle Title Information System (NMVTIS) is designed to prevent concealment of flood damage and other vehicle histories. Prospective buyers should consider obtaining an NMVTIS vehicle history report. A list of approved NMVTIS vehicle history report providers can be found at the official NMVTIS website at https://vehiclehistory.gov/nmvtis_vehiclehistory.html.

Consumers can also use the National Insurance Crime Bureau's VINCheck ® database, to see if the vehicle had a claim for flood or other damage filed.

VINCheck is a free public service. For used cars, consumers can also check references services such as Carfax.

