Deputies search for missing Holmes County Woman

The Holmes County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

Thirty-five-year-old Latasha Wise has been missing since July according to family members. She was headed to Jackson from Goodman to meet someone and has not been heard from since then.

Investigators have tried to reach her but say her cell phone goes to voicemail.

If you have any information please contact the Holmes County Sheriff's Department at (662) 834-1512.

