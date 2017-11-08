Jackson City Council has approved Mayor Lumumba's JPS School Board nominations

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba nominated four people to the seven-member Jackson Public School Board. In a Special Council meeting, all four nominations were approved.

JPS’s newest board members include Ed Sivak, Letitia Johnson, Barbara Hilliard and Jeanne Hairston.

“I’m excited about the rich experience the board members bring, to making JPS a transformational district," said Mayor Lumumba. "I am grateful to each of the board members for committing themselves to the children of JPS.”

Mayor Lumumba thanks the City Council for demonstrating a real commitment and concern for our

Jackson Public School System and Governor Phil Bryant for his objectivity in this process and

continued positive discussion as we move forward.

Mayor Lumumba thanks his staff for doing an excellent job bringing forth a remarkable group of individuals who he feels will serve the children of

Jackson well and he thanks all of those who have been committed to the getting us to the point of where we are today.

Letitia Johnson, an attorney, and former JPS board member.

Barbara Hilliard is a retired English teacher and former Coordinator of the International

Baccalaureate program at Jim Hill High School.

Ed Sivak is Executive Vice President, Chief Policy and Communications Officer for Hope Enterprise

Corp. Sivak also serves on the “Better Together” Commission

Jeanne Hairston recently completed 10 years as the National Director of the Children’s Defense Fund Freedom Schools® Program headquartered in Washington, DC and currently provides consultant work for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.