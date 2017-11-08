High school students compete in coding challenge prepping for IT careers

The next Bill Gates or Mark Zuckerberg could be sitting in a Mississippi classroom. During national STEM or Science, Technology, Engineer and Math Week, C Spire is hosting a competition to encourage students to pursue careers in technology and computer science.

One hundred 20 students from across central Mississippi converged on the headquarters in Ridgeland to test their knowledge in coding in hopes of winning STEM scholarships. Technology companies are looking at these students as the next generation of software programmers.

Thirty high schools with 13 teams of up to four students are using critical thinking to solve a coding challenge. C Spire's IT team presented a hacking problem for them to solve.

Many of these students are on their school robotics teams and see coding in their future.

"People speak languages; English, French, Spanish and computers speak languages too which is sort of what we're doing because coding is basically computer's version of language," said Mendenhall High School Freshman Gabriel Cambell. "I've always really liked computers, and technology is a very interesting field right now and in the future. So it's always something that's appealed to me".

"My Dad introduced me to technology and computers and different things," said Pearl High School senior Makaila Mabry. "Coding is designing different software to help us in our daily lives, like using phones every day. "And coding will help improve those and stuff."

C Spire software developer Austin Gerald is one of the mentors assisting the teams.

"I'm just looking for kids who have a thirst for learning, that want to learn, that are interested and passionate about programming and technology, that want to see where they can take this with their lives. It's a great career," said Gerald.

According to tech industry officials, there are more than 1,400 unfilled IT jobs in the state and more than 500,000 nationwide.

"It is absolutely a critical skill that we need as a company, our state needs as a state and our country needs as a nation," said C Spire CEO Hu Meena. "These are skills that help keep us ahead of the curve".

Lanier High School freshman Alexandrea Coleman started coding last year and is interested in it as a career.

"It's giving me another opportunity to find out actually what I want to do," said Coleman. "I want to go into robotic engineering, but this is just opening another door".

The day-long challenge could lead to careers for these students in a field where the average salary for qualified IT professionals is $69,000.00.

First, second and third place teams are competing for $15,000.00 in scholarships and tech prizes.

