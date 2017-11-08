Rankin County baseball standouts sign with Mississippi State - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Rankin County baseball standouts sign with Mississippi State

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

A pair of Rankin County baseball standouts are heading to Starkville.

Richland's Brandon Smith signed with Mississippi State this morning, he pitches and plays infield.

Brandon's J.T. Ginn is a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American. The pitcher is on the 2018 MLB Draft radar. Ginn also put pen to paper with the Bulldogs.

"It's truly just a great honor. It's kinda like a dream come true," Ginn said. "It's where I've always wanted to go since I was a little kid. So to actually make it official is just a good feeling. I just love them. They're great people, great coaches, and I can't wait to get up there and play for them. It's been a crazy experience, I mean life changing experience. It's been pretty surreal, can't really describe it."

Mississippi State's 2018 baseball recruiting class is ranked number 2 in the nation by Perfect Game.

Copyright  2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly