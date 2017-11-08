Rankin County baseball standouts sign with Mississippi State

A pair of Rankin County baseball standouts are heading to Starkville.

Richland's Brandon Smith signed with Mississippi State this morning, he pitches and plays infield.

Great moment for an even better kid! Congrats to Brandon Smith on signing with Mississippi State. #NationalSigningDay pic.twitter.com/UtOt72QSby — Matthew Quick (@CoachQuick3) November 8, 2017

Brandon's J.T. Ginn is a Perfect Game and Under Armour All-American. The pitcher is on the 2018 MLB Draft radar. Ginn also put pen to paper with the Bulldogs.

"It's truly just a great honor. It's kinda like a dream come true," Ginn said. "It's where I've always wanted to go since I was a little kid. So to actually make it official is just a good feeling. I just love them. They're great people, great coaches, and I can't wait to get up there and play for them. It's been a crazy experience, I mean life changing experience. It's been pretty surreal, can't really describe it."

Mississippi State's 2018 baseball recruiting class is ranked number 2 in the nation by Perfect Game.

