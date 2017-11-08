Better Together Commission's first meeting

The Better Together Commission is tasked with coming up with that plan to bring J-P-S to its full potential. They had their first meeting Wednesday, open to the public, at the Mississippi Museum of Art.

The 15-member board is responsible for figuring out where JPS is now, where they want to be, and how to get there.

"The plan is going to dictate where we're going to go, and I think that's to the greatest height," said Charles McLellan, the Chairman of the "Better Together" Commission.

Wednesday morning's meeting was mostly introductory, but it was a step toward that end goal.

Interim JPS Superintendent Dr. Frederick Murray explained to the Commission where the District stands, and some of the challenges they might face.

The Commission is asking for advice from parents like Rosaline McCoy on how to overcome those challenges.

"Personally I was pleased, or rather impressed, with the number of parents that did show out today. Just to make sure that we stay connected to the work, getting the information, using it to make sure it's meaningful to the work that we're doing, just so we can make all of this happen," said McCoy, who is a JPS alumnus, has a daughter in a JPS high school, and serves as President of the Jackson Council PTA.

Charles McLellan was chosen today as the Chairman of the Commission.

"The number one goal is to move the needle. And I think this commission is going to help," said McLellan.

One of the things the commission discussed is the importance of having good, caring teachers. JPS has a lot working against it, and that category is no exception. Right now, 52% of teachers with JPS are new to the district.

"Teachers were saying to us, 'I'm not leaving because of the money. It's not because of the children, or their behavior.' That was not the reality. The reality was, 'I don't feel like I'm equipped to do what I need to do to support the children,'" said JPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Frederick Murray.

"I don't think we'll have a problem getting teachers in once they understand the discipline is there, the curriculum is there, the support is there," added McLellan. "I believe the teachers will come."

"Pull the children back in, allow them to put their hands in it because at the end of the day, this is their school districts," said McCoy. "It's absolutely theirs. And we need to create platforms for them to own it."

The Commission's next meeting is next Thursday, November 16, at 4:30 p.m. They pushed the time back a little to give students and teachers a chance to finish up at school so they can make it to the meeting.

The Corrective Action Plan is due in mid-January.

MDE has until February to look that over and approve it.

July 31st is the deadline for when JPS has to complete carrying out the plan and reaching their goals.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced his picks for the District's School Board Wednesday.

That includes:

Letitia Johnson, an attorney, and former JPS board member.

Barbara Hilliard, a retired English teacher and former Coordinator for the International Baccalaureate Program at Jim Hill High School.

Ed Sivak, Executive Vice President and Chief Policy and Communications Officer for Hope Enterprise Corp. Sivak also serves on the "Better Together" Commission.

Jeanne Hairston, who recently completed 10 years as the National Director of the Children's Defense Fund Freedom Schools Program headquartered in Washington, DC, and who currently provides consultant work for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

