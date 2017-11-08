The U.S. Senate has confirmed Randy Reeves of Madison to a leading VA post

U.S. Senators Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker are praising Senate confirmation of Randy Reeves of Madison to be the Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Senate confirmed Reeves on Wednesday by unanimous consent. With this action, Reeves will now lead the National Cemetery Administration, which maintains 131 national cemeteries and provides burial services for veterans and eligible family members.

“Randy Reeves will be able to put his considerable experience to good use serving our nation’s veterans and their families. It is a role for which he is well-prepared,” said Cochran. “I commend him for his previous service, and I am confident that Randy will serve the Department of Veterans Affairs with distinction.”

“Randy Reeves is ready to get to work for our nation’s veterans and their families,” said Wicker. “I am confident that Mr. Reeves will bring the same spirit of service to this new role as he has demonstrated during his eight years of work with the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board and over 20 years with our nation’s military.”

Reeves, a decorated combat veteran, is the executive director of the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board and is the immediate past president of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a commander and surface warfare officer. Prior to his Navy service, he was an enlisted airman in the U.S. Air Force.

At his confirmation hearing on Oct. 4, Reeves testified, “I am acutely aware that, if confirmed, I will be ultimately responsible for the care and service provided to Veterans and families during what is, arguably, the most difficult time in their lives; a responsibility I take very seriously.”

