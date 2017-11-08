One year after election: Governor Bryant discusses his friendship with President Trump

Wednesday marks one year since Donald Trump was elected President.

"Looking back at a year ago when President Trump was elected and today, it's been a remarkable year with someone I consider a good friend," explained Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.



While Governor Bryant did campaign for Trump ahead of election day, he expected his interactions with him would be limited after that.



"It would've been difficult for me to accept it if someone had said I would be interacting with the President of United States discussing policy but also having access to the Vice President, for example. Mike Pence and I are very good friends," added Bryant.



That budding friendship has proven beneficial for the state.



"We are on the phone to the White House almost on a daily basis regarding issues that are directly affecting Mississippians," said Bryant. "The economy here in Mississippi, safety of the nation. Mississippi is an international business. We are now doing business internationally and the relationship with the president has been very beneficial and opening those doors and building other relationships with foreign leaders."



And it's not just phone calls and photo ops, Bryant has found himself at the White House for significant policy discussions.



"I have been able to interact with this administration on almost every major piece of legislation or areas of interest," described Bryant.



Bryant says he's had the President's ear on matters related to health care, defense, jobs, infrastructure, and deregulation that could lead to more jobs.

