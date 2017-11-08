Girls on the Run is an afterschool program ostensibly designed to get these elementary school-agers ready to take on a 5K run. But in the process, so much more happens to the girls. Tara Hunter is the Executive Director of Girls on the Run for Central Mississippi.

"It’s an after-school program, physical activity based, positive youth development program that meets twice a week for ten weeks," said Tara Hunter, the Executive Director of Girls on the Run for Central Mississippi. "During that time, the girls, they go through a curriculum that is experience based and they’re learning about themselves and what they like. They learn how to have healthy relationships with their peers and their family and they learn about their connection to their community. And during that time we creatively integrate running into it. So by the time they complete the program they’re ready to run a 5K."

These girls are from Davis School. Their practice track is around the New Capitol. Six times around and you’ve done 5K. Every lap they get another string of beads to keep up with how far they’ve come. The string of beads is the tangible mark of progress for that day. Intangibly, they gain a little more self-confidence as they progress through the program. The idea being, if they can conquer SOME things, like training and running a 5K, they can do other things they didn’t know they could do.

"Yea, that’s part of the idea. And you know, we’re just instilling healthy habits in them that are going to stick with them for a lifetime," added Tara. "They take it back into their homes with their families, back to their communities. And so, it starts to spread."

Girls on the Run gives these youngsters a running start at life with positive attitudes about themselves and a positive attitude about life in general and helps them start a lifetime of living and contributing back Mississippi Strong.

Girls on the run can always use adult volunteers as coaches. And if you have a youngster who might be interested in joining, go to www.gotrms.org. It stands for Girls on the Run, Mississippi.

