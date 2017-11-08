Mississippi Strong: Girls on the Run

A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review. The suspension and review result from a FOX 8 undercover investigative series.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
One-year-old Gus was the product of an embryo created by Megan Barker’s daughter and son-in-law, who are medically unable to conceive. Barker carried and gave birth to Gus. She's doing it again to give Gus a sibling.More >>
The FBI claims encryption has stymied investigations of everything from sex crimes against children to drug cases, even if they obtain a warrant for the information.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
