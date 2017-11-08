Northpark Mall in Ridgeland is gearing up for a multi-million dollar makeover in 2018

One of the largest shopping malls in the state is getting a multi-million dollar facelift. Pacific Retail Capital Partners announced Wednesday redevelopment plans for Ridgeland's Northpark Mall on County Line Road.

Starting next year expect to see a transformation take place and the price tag to do the work could cost up to $50 million.

“Northpark, they just need some better stores,” said a customer.

Help is on the way. Northpark Mall is gearing up for a multimillion-dollar makeover.

“WOW,” said shopper Monica Shannon.

The two-floor indoor mall opened in the 1980's. Now it's home to 120 stores and specialty shops. Ridgeland's Mayor Gene McGee says the upgrades will have a major economic ripple effect.

“The mall is very important. It has been very important not just to Ridgeland, but Madison County and Mississippi," said Mayor McGee. "Northpark Mall has produced a tremendous amount of sales tax and that has not only helped the city of Ridgeland to provide the quality of life we need for citizens, but we have sent many millions of dollars to the state to help them."

Back in 1998, the shopping center got a facelift. Mall officials say with the new redevelopment plans, the interior and exterior improvements will pay homage to the region's roots. It will also provide a more modern design, upgraded entrance, restrooms, dining area, children's play area and much more.

"I love it because more selections for my son. I love to shop for him,” added Shannon.

Folks say with the growing craze of online shopping and malls across America going out of style and shutting down, they are happy to hear Northpark is improving to increase business.

“If the entire family is out then they will find something that they want in the store and somebody is going to buy something,” said shopper Albert White Jr.

“It will attract more visitors that come to Mississippi to mall,” said another shopper.

Northpark will remain open throughout the redevelopment with a scheduled completion of the work for late 2018, prior to the holiday season. Management is focused on minimizing disturbances to visitors and tenants with the majority of the renovation occurring at night and after hours.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.