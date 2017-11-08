JPD captures three auto theft suspects - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD captures three auto theft suspects

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson police have captured three auto theft suspects after a brief pursuit.

The vehicle was stolen in north Jackson and the suspects drove it into a wooded area in west Jackson and bailed out.

They were arrested near Jackson State.

No injuries were reported.

