Pearl wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. Pearl pulled away on the combined ballot on MSNewsNow.com & Twitter. They won by a total of 72 votes.

Pearl's Tylan Knight started another chapter in Eat Dirt with a 74 yard punt return for a touchdown. Knight had the game tying score in overtime as the Pirates beat Brandon 28-27 in overtime. Pearl is 11-0 heading to the 6A playoffs.

The End Zone Play of the Week - November 3rd (Final Standings)

1. Pearl (Tylan Knight punt return TD)

2. Yazoo County (Devarrio Sanders 65 yd TD)

3. Jefferson Davis County (Jafharis McKines 80 yd TD)

4. Florence (Eagles get tricky)

