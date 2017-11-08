Trio from Hinds Track & Field sign D1 scholarships

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Hinds pipeline to Division 1 continues. A trio of track & field Eagles signed D1 scholarships Wednesday afternoon.
Raymond native Eric Richards signed with Southern Miss. Tyler Terry won 3 national titles with Hinds, he's heading to LSU. Keitavious Walter had all 4 of his national title rings on, he's going to Alabama.
Hear from the trio above.
