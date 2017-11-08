GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: South Panola VS. Madison Central

This week's Patty Peck Honda Game of the Week is a playoff matchup between Madison Central (9-2) and South Panola (9-3).

When these two teams met last year, the Jags won 21-19 on the road.

"When you hear South Panola, you think of great football. It's no different this year. They're a great football team," Madison Central head coach Anthony Hart said. "They may have started off a little slow this year, but they've really come along. They've looked good late in the year. It's going to be a big challenge for us."

South Panola's starting quarterback was chosen to play in the Mississippi-Alabama game so the Jags will be on their toes Friday night.

