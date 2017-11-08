Four Madison Central Jaguars are heading to the SEC

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Outfielder Hunter Blalock and pitcher Regi Grace are Starkville bound. Catcher Knox Loposer and pitcher Logan Savell chose Ole Miss. The group of Jags excited to live out their childhood dreams.
"Hard work is coming into play now," Loposer said. "It's just all surreal, but at the same time it's going to be a fun time."
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.