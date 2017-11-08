Four Madison Central Jaguars are heading to the SEC

Outfielder Hunter Blalock and pitcher Regi Grace are Starkville bound. Catcher Knox Loposer and pitcher Logan Savell chose Ole Miss. The group of Jags excited to live out their childhood dreams.

"Hard work is coming into play now," Loposer said. "It's just all surreal, but at the same time it's going to be a fun time."

