Reigning state champ in hurdles and triple jump signs with MSU - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Reigning state champ in hurdles and triple jump signs with MSU

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Yazoo County's Jesse Henderson is the reigning state champ in hurdles and the triple jump. Henderson signed with MSU today for track and field. 

"This is a dream school. I've always said this was a dream school for me," Henderson said. "To have signed today is just amazing. I just want to give God the highest praise."

