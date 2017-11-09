Rankin Co. officials make arrests in church, home break ins

Thursday morning, a third suspected thief is waking up in jail after deputies say his two sidekicks confessed to break-ins in Rankin and Hinds Counties

27-year-old Johnny Francis was busted for breaking into a church.

He faces several charges including residential burglary.

Deputies say Zacharius Edwards and Tori McWilliams, both 18-years-old, were his accomplices.

They were arrested earlier this week during a traffic stop in the Castlewoods subdivision.

Then they broke into Fannin Baptist Church and stole instruments and sound equipment.

After interviewing the suspects, investigators say they planned more crimes including breaking into several vehicles.

But they were either locked or they found no valuable items inside.

All three were are being held in jail with out bond.

