Rankin Co. officials make third arrest in church, home break ins

Thursday morning, a third suspected thief is waking up in jail after deputies say his two sidekicks confessed to break-ins in Rankin and Hinds Counties.

Early Monday morning, an off-duty Rankin County deputy arrested two teens for possession with intent to distribute, burglary, and possession of a stolen firearm. The deputy noticed their car slowly driving through the Castlewoods neighborhood without headlights so he pulled them over.

Wednesday morning, before the Sheriff's office opened, the United Marshal's Service was taking Johnny Francis to the Rankin County Adult Detention Center for one count of commercial burglary, one count of residential burglary, one count of weapons trafficking, and one count of conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

After interviewing the two teens, deputies issued a warrant for 27-year-old Johnny Francis. They told authorities that Francis was a co-conspirator in the crimes they committed.

After investigating, authorities learned the three men committed the residential burglary then returned to Hinds County. Francis and Edwards then returned to Hinds County and burglarized Fannin Missionary Baptist Church where they stole instruments and sound equipment.

The men said they were driving around the North shore of the reservoir looking for an easy target so they could "hit a lick". They said the victim was going to be picked at random.

They planned to select someone based on appearance and try to make contact with the homeowner.

If they knocked on a door and nobody was home, they would try to break in. If someone was there, they were going to pretend they were soliciting yard work.

When asked why the two men drove to that area to commit the crime, they said it's because people lock their homes and cars in Hinds County.

27-year-old Johnny Francis was busted for breaking into a church.

He faces several charges including residential burglary.

Deputies say Zacharius Edwards and Tori McWilliams, both 18-years-old, were his accomplices. They were arrested earlier this week during a traffic stop in the Castlewoods subdivision.

Then they broke into Fannin Baptist Church and stole instruments and sound equipment.

After interviewing the suspects, investigators say they planned more crimes including breaking into several vehicles. But they were either locked or they found no valuable items inside.

They told authorities that they do the crimes during the day because it's less likely the homeowners are home. Vehicle burglaries are more common at night under the cover of darkness.

The Sheriff's Office advises the public to keep their vehicle locked at all times and install motion sensor activated lights.

All three are being held in jail with out bond.

Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel denied bond for Edwards and McWilliams on Tuesday. They are scheduled for a preliminary hearing on November 14. Francis had his initial appearance Wednesday and was also denied bond.

