Sheriff: Neshoba man killed by authorities after possibly setting house on fire and holding gun to firefighters

A man, who may have set his own house on fire, was killed by law enforcement after pointing a gun at first responders, according to Neshoba County officials.

A witness tells WTOK that a man set his own house on fire on Road 836 in the Burnside Community. Surrounding homes were evacuated.

The witness says the man was holding a gun to firefighters on scene and not letting them onto his property.

Sheriff Tommy Waddell also confirmed with WTOK that the man pointed a gun in their direction when they tried to arrest him. The suspect was shot and later died.

The coroner has been notified and is responding the scene.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

