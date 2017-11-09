MBI in search of man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline and burning her alive

A Picayune man is wanted by investigators for dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire in Pearl River County.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and other south Mississippi law enforcement officers are looking for 43-year-old Jerry Glenn Willis, who is wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after his girlfriend was found burned alive.

The victim, 46-year-old Stacy Mitchell Frank, was found shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 11. Officials say she had been doused with gasoline, set on fire and left beside the road.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center Burn Unit in Jackson.

Both the suspect and victim lived at 130 George Mitchell Road in Picayune. MBI says the suspect may be traveling in the victim’s black 2014 Nissan Rogue SUV with Mississippi license plate PTW 112.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Willis call 911, but do not attempt to approach or interact with Willis, who is considered dangerous.

Poplarville Police and deputies of the Pearl River Sheriff’s Office are assisting MBI’s investigation.

