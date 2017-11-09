CONSIDER THIS: Must See Museums

This week local media had the opportunity for a sneak peek of the new Mississippi Civil Rights Museum and Museum of Mississippi History. The museums officially open in one month and they are working around the clock to get everything in place for the grand opening weekend.

As the state celebrates its bicentennial, it is an appropriate time to look back at the history that shaped the state we live in today. Much of the history is disturbing and painful.

As you walk through the Civil Rights Museum and see the columns of names of people who were lynched, it is powerfully moving and emotional.

The wonderful thing about historical museums is it helps us understand the good, bad and ugly of our past. But the most important thing is to learn from that history and create a better future. We’ve made a lot of progress, but there is much more we can do to create a better Mississippi.

These are must-see facilities and going forward there are plans for all students across the state to tour the museums before they graduate high school.

It is not surprising that tickets for the opening weekend sold out in a matter of hours. It’s that good. I encourage you to put this on your calendar and schedule a visit soon.

