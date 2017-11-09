Lebanese national indicted for cybercrimes - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lebanese national indicted for cybercrimes

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

29-year-old Rani Bin Muhammad Qubaysi, of Beirut, Lebanon, has been charged in a two-count federal indictment with knowingly transmitting a program, information, code, or command causing damage to a protected computer, and extorting money by threatening to damage a protected computer, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Freeze.

According to the indictment, Qubaysi, a Lebanese national, executed a distributed denial of service (“DDoS”) attack on a Ridgeland, Mississippi business.

Qubaysi utilized a computer in Beirut, Lebanon to extort payments from the business while conducting computer attacks to interfere with their computer business and operations.

If convicted on all charges, Qubaysi faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Kennedy.

