What criminal minds know about your neighborhoods

Three suspects are behind bars in Rankin county facing multiple charges of church burglary, house burglary, vehicle break-in's, weapons trafficking and one count of conspiracy to commit residential burglary.

During our interview with Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke, he reveals how some young criminal suspects think. The frightening part is the bad guys may know more about your neighborhoods than you ever imagined.

The target rich environments where people feel safe and fail to take extra precautions to protect their property and valuables.

In the suspects' confessions, they admitted looking for a "sweet hit', places easy to hit and unprotected. Duke said based on comments made by the accused, they were driving around the North shore of the Reservoir looking for an easy target so they could "hit a lick," Duke told us.

The victim one day was strictly a random pick. But they knew where they wanted to go next, Duke said. He described the plan as looking for a "soft hit."

"The word they gave us is they heard on the street, the area, well Castlewoods that there have been auto burglaries there before, they were successful because the cars were unlocked and items left inside," added Duke.

Confessions revealed more of their Modus Operandi (MO). Go where people feel safe and don't take precautions.

"That's right they are making themselves a soft target and that's what criminals look for, a weak, soft opportunity," said Duke.

So why did they leave metro Jackson and head over to Rankin County? Duke asked the suspects that question during their confessions.

"Well, where we live most homeowners have been hit before and they know to lock their valuables and lock their cars," they told Duke.

Lawmen hope this is a lesson learned about security.

"They are not hitting licks where they live, they are hitting licks here," said Dukes. "That tells us people are not protecting themselves. The Bottom line, don't help make your neighborhood a soft target, lock up, get motion detector lights and report anything suspicious day or night.

