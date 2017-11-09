Utica bridge outage causes headaches, concerns

Residents in a southern Hinds County community say a bridge closure is causing headaches and concerns.

Henry Grisby says his fastest route into Utica has been blocked for months. The Morrison Road bridge over White Oak Creek is closed.

Grisby says years ago he helped Supervisors inspect the bridge and found that rain runoff had undermined the structure, separating the concrete, making it dangerous for motorists.

Grisby says everyone on the East side of the bridge now has to drive several extra miles just to get to Highway 18. He also has concerns about emergency vehicles and law enforcement being able to respond to calls now in his neighborhood.

"It worries me and not only myself but the other people," said Grisby. "A fire or something, even if they had an accident, they can't get in here soon. Take em too long."

Hinds County District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan said he has met with engineers who are working on repair designs. He says it will be next year, possibly next summer before construction begins.

McGowan says this is the only bridge out in his district and apologizes to residents for the inconvenience.

