Corey McCullough describes journey from Louisville to Alcorn record books

Alcorn State is 1 win away from their 4th straight East Division title. A big reason why is the big leg of Corey McCullough.

The sophomore is getting more accolades after his 4 field goal performance vs. Alabama A&M. STATS FCS named him the National Special Teams Player of the Week.

Interesting journey from Louisville to the Alcorn State record books.

"I started kicking halfway through my freshman season (in high school)," McCullough said. "I was playing soccer, the football coach came down to the soccer field, took a couple us. Went down to the soccer field, I was the best one out of all 3. Since then I've been kicking. Coach Hopson offered me in December of my senior year, I think it was my last offer. Took my visit here and Texas Southern, I liked it here."

Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley Saturday at 2:00pm. A Braves victory locks up the East Division title.

