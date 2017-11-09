Throwback Thursday: Anthony Dixon reflects on 2007 MSU win over Alabama

It's time for Throwback Thursday. I profile a big matchup by taking a look back. Lets go into the WLBT archives for the last time Mississippi State beat Alabama.

The 2007 matchup was an early field goal fest. Jackson native Anthony Johnson changed that before the half, coast to coast pick six, 103 yards to be exact, MSU led 10 - 9 at intermission.

Terry's own Anthony Dixon extended the lead with the only offensive touchdown of the game, the Bulldogs won 17 - 12.

Boobie still grinds for his state. The NFL vet providing words of wisdom and mentoring the 2017 Bulldogs. I asked MSU's all-time leading rusher to reflect on the 2007 win and the current guys in maroon and white.

"I think everybody knows how much it meant to Coach Croom. For him being an Alabama grad, him having a lot of success there. And that week was crazy intense. They were a rival. I just remember an intense week, us believing we can beat them. We did it the year before, and just went down there and handled business. It's going be a lot of juice down there Saturday, I can't wait. Saturday night is going to be lit. And you know we believe. We know a whole lotta people don't, but that's cool. I guess we're going to have to start making believers. 6 o'clock."

That's the time #16 Mississippi State and #2 Alabama play in Starkville. The game will be televised on ESPN.

