Senator Wicker asks VA Secretary to visit Mississippi facilities

There's nothing new about quality and performance concerns at VA Medical Centers. But the latest round of ratings isn't sitting well with Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

"Mississippi veterans deserve better than a two star and a one-star medical center," explained Senator Wicker.



Wicker is discouraged to see another year of low-performance marks for both the Jackson and Biloxi VA hospitals. Jackson getting two out of five stars and Biloxi receiving one star. Now, Wicker is extending an invitation to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.



"I hope he'll visit our state soon to ensure that these concerns receive the attention that our state's nearly 200,000 veterans deserve," said Wicker.



Complaints of long wait times and sub-par care continue to surface from veterans using the system.



"They served and they were promised help and they're not getting it in a timely manner," noted retired Major General Erik Hearon.

Hearon thinks there have been improvements. But added this.



"I think that even though some people are really trying hard, the bad apples in the barrel will spoil the other apples," added Hearon.



Congress approved an accountability act earlier this year that makes it easier for the VA to fire poor-performing employees. Hearon hopes they'll use that power here.



"The areas in which they're not scoring well, those people really need to either tighten up, get additional training if they're qualified to even fully perform their job," Hearon explained. "Or they need to be gone."



Wicker says he's hoping the VA secretary will respond to his invitation soon.

