Laurel Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Veterans Benefits

Gregory Donald Myrick, 50, of Laurel, Mississippi, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan, to thirteen months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for theft of government funds, announced U. S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge James Werner of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Office of Inspector General.

Myrick was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $143,106.00.

Myrick pled guilty on July 31, 2017, to a criminal indictment charging him with theft of government funds. Myrick’s grandfather, an Army veteran, received U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits for his service in the United States Army.

After his grandfather passed away in 2008, Myrick continued to receive the deceased veteran’s checks, which were electronically deposited into a bank account the two men shared. From May 2008, through May 2015, Myrick fraudulently received and used for his personal gain a sum of $143,106.00 in veterans disbursements to which he was not entitled.

