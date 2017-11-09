Adams Co. suspect charged with 50 counts of dog fighting, aggravated animal cruelty

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is officially charging the man wanted in a suspected dog fighting ring. Tommie Queen is facing 50 counts of dog fighting, possession of stolen property, and aggravated animal cruelty.

Monday deputies raided his property in the Cranfield community. The pit bulls found on his property, are headed to a safer place days after one of the largest animal abuse cases in the state was uncovered.

Queen now faces multiple counts for his connection to an alleged dogfighting operation at his home on Miracle Road.

"We gathered enough evidence to determine the dogs were fighting so he has been charged with 50 counts of dog fighting," said Major Jerry Brown.

Now the pit bulls found living in horrible conditions on the property are headed to a new home thanks to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal known as the ASPCA. They will care for the animals free of charge while the county fights for custody.

"They came in and they're going to take on the storage," said Sheriff Travis Patten. "The medical bills and everything from this point on in this case. They're going to have those dogs medically evaluated, and they're going to even be collecting some carcasses as well."

Sheriff Patten says now that the ASPCA has stepped up to help, the department has deactivated its GoFundMe page it set up earlier this week to help feed the animals and care for them.

"We collected around $26,000. Every dime will go toward these animals," added Sheriff Patten. "It will go toward the vet bills, medical bills, and possibly some of the transportation. Anything the animals had to have, the funds will be used to cover it because as the sheriff's office, we haven't budgeted for this."

