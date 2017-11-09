State Treasurer's office helps residents in Pearl find unclaimed property

It's like looking for hidden treasure but in this case it's unclaimed property that could be worth thousands.

The State Treasurer's office has been traveling across Mississippi to speak directly with folks who may have money just waiting for them to claim. Thursday night in Pearl, one couple was smiling all the way to the bank.

Jimmy Kennedy said, something surprising happened today. We came down to see if our names were on the list, and fortunately for us they were. My wife and I between the two of us found just a little bit over two thousand dollars."

State Treasurer Lynn Fitch says last week at a stop in Winona her office got 51 claims for unclaimed property worth more than ten thousand dollars.

You can check for your name on the State Treasurer's website by clicking here.

