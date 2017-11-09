GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: South Panola VS. Madison Central, flas - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

GAME OF THE WEEK PREVIEW: South Panola VS. Madison Central, flash back to 2016 trip to Batesville

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

This week's Patty Peck Honda Game of the Week is a playoff matchup between Madison Central (9-2) and South Panola (9-3).

"I remember that game very well. It was high competition," Madison Central senior Cedric Beal said. "The way that it ended, we had a bunch of energy after that game. I feel like we're going to carry that energy on to this game too."

