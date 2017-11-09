MRA's Coach Duease becomes winningest boys basketball coach in M - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MRA's Coach Duease becomes winningest boys basketball coach in Mississippi history

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

MRA'S Coach Duease made history tonight following the patriots 61-54 overtime win at St. Andrews, Duease becomes the winningest boys basketball coach in Mississippi history. 

Tonight's victory marks 1,024 wins for Duease. This is his 36th season with the Patriots. 

