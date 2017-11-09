MRA's Coach Duease becomes winningest boys basketball coach in Mississippi history

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
MRA'S Coach Duease made history tonight following the patriots 61-54 overtime win at St. Andrews, Duease becomes the winningest boys basketball coach in Mississippi history.
Tonight's victory marks 1,024 wins for Duease. This is his 36th season with the Patriots.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.