Beat the Bear: Week 11

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 11.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

Week 10 was another awful one: 6-4. Several of you beat me but only three win a free t-shirt. Winners can pick up their shirt at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).

- Kenneth Hemphill

- Joe Smith

- Georgia Cook

Here's the slate I picked for Week 11