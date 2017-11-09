Beat the Bear: Week 11 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Beat the Bear: Week 11

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 11.

It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.

If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.

Week 10 was another awful one: 6-4. Several of you beat me but only three win a free t-shirt. Winners can pick up their shirt at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).

- Kenneth Hemphill

- Joe Smith

- Georgia Cook

Here's the slate I picked for Week 11

Week 10 (November 11th)

Bear picks in bold

#16 Mississippi State vs. #2 Alabama

Ole Miss vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Southern Miss at Rice

Jackson State at Alabama A&M

Alcorn State vs. Mississippi Valley

#1 Georgia at #10 Auburn

#3 Notre Dame at #7 Miami

Florida State at #4 Clemson

#11 USC at Colorado

#12 Michigan State at #13 Ohio State

Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks

- http://24247deals.revrocket.us/c/week-9-50/pickem?noembed

- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt

- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.

