2 top Mississippi State Fair officials no longer on the job

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - There will be a change in leadership for the Mississippi State Fair.

State Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Paige Manning said in a statement that Fair Commission Executive Director Rick Reno and Assistant Executive Director Peter Dembowski are no longer employed. Manning would not say Thursday whether they left voluntarily or were dismissed.

Reno started in the top job at the commission in 2014.

About 590,000 people attended this year's state fair, which ran Oct 4-15. That was a big drop from last year's attendance of about 733,000.

