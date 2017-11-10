Forest Hill beats Lanier as JPS hoops tips off - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Forest Hill beats Lanier as JPS hoops tips off

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
JPS hoops returned on Thursday night. Forest Hill beat Lanier in a matchup in South Jackson.

Senior Ladarius Marshall had a couple early slams in the Patriot victory.

