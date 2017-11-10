Edwards police officer shoots man to death after crime spree

Authorities are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on Highway 22.

Deputies received a call at 7:16 Friday morning that a 50-year-old woman had been assaulted while jogging down Pine Grove Road near Hwy 49.

Reports say that the suspect beat the woman but was scared off by a neighbor.

Hinds County Dispatch notified Madison County Sheriff's Office of the incident and requested a BOLO for the car the suspect was driving.

Madison authorities told Hinds County they were actually looking for the same vehicle because it had been involved in an accident involving a pedestrian and another accident involving a truck.

Metro 1 helicopter was dispatched to help locate the vehicle. They found it down Farr Road in Hinds County.

Deputies tried to stop the truck, but the suspect attempted to ram the police cars and kept driving.

The driver eventually turned into a driveway near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Tucker Ln just outside Edwards.

He kept driving through a yard and was shot to death by an un-named Edwards police officer.

The officer had injuries to his leg and was treated by AMR and taken to the hospital.

The truck the suspect was driving had been reported stolen earlier to the Jackson Police Department.

Residents in the area were stunned that the shooting happened so close to their homes.

James Bradley who lives on Highway 22 said,

"I was out in the yard I heard one shot East then I heard four shots down there in that bottom where it happened at that was it in the sirens they ran for about 10 minutes and that was it."

The truck is owned by Retha's escort service out of Louisiana. It had numbers for the business on the side. MSNEWSNOW called the number and talked to Retha who said the truck was owned by her husband "Peanut" but he had not told her it was stolen when she talked to him earlier in the afternoon.

According to Major Pete Luke with Hinds County Sheriff's Office, this is happening at Tucker Lane in the Bolton area.

MBI is on scene investigating and Tucker Lane is shut down in both directions.

We have a crew headed to the scene and are working to get details.

