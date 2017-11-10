Picayune man accused of setting girlfriend on fire captured in AR

The Picayune man accused of dousing his girlfriend with gasoline, lighting her on fire, and leaving her on the side of a highway has been arrested in Arkansas.

According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, Jerry Glenn Willis was found burning a car in Monroe County. He in jail there awaiting extradition of Mississippi.

Willis faces charges of attempted murder, felony taking of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

Agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and other south Mississippi law enforcement officers were looking for the 43-year-old man, who was wanted for domestic aggravated assault and kidnapping after his girlfriend was found burned alive.

She is recovering in the burn unit at UMMC and is in critical condition. More than 30% of her body was burned.

RELATED: Picayune grandmother critical after boyfriend tries to burn her alive

The preliminary investigation indicates 46-year-old Stacy Mitchell Frank had been doused with gasoline, set afire, and left beside the road.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.