Two Richland Police officers fired for Sexual Misconduct

RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Richland Police Chief Russell James has confirmed that two of his officers were terminated this week for sexual misconduct. 

Neither of the officers are facing charges at this time, and RPD is not releasing their names. 

They were officially terminated Wednesday after the Board of Aldermen met Tuesday to make the decision.

